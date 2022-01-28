Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

90,600 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

90,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8248512
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6CH146177

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 90,600 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED CARFAX CLEAN ONE OWNER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

