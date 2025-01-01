Menu
<p>Good shape, runs well, selling as is $5,000+HST+LIC</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br />This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br />This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br />being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br />level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br />may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br />the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

194,500 KM

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

12927725

2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN kmhht6kd8cu074918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 194,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Good shape, runs well, selling as is $5,000+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

