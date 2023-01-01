Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Sonata

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

  1. 1690380813
  2. 1690380761
  3. 1690380813
  4. 1690380761
  5. 1690380760
  6. 1690380760
  7. 1690380758
  8. 1690380760
  9. 1690380760
  10. 1690380759
  11. 1690380759
  12. 1690380759
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228545
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC1CH362135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS

Alloys/BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEATS!

Sunfoof! New Tires!



212,000km

ONLY $7,995 plus HST and licensing!



CERTIFIED!

*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Alloys
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dial A Tire

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 212,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 168,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey S...
 135,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Dial A Tire

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-8473

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory