2012 Hyundai Sonata

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GL

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6723881
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC9CH488274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario

89 Bridgeport Road East

Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2

519-578-8473(TIRE)

www.dialatire.ca

2012 Hyundai Sonata GL

**ALLOYS** **BLUETOOTH** Automatic Transmission

181,000km ONLY $5,995 plus HST and licensing! Certified!

 

 VEHICLE OPTIONS: Power steering Heated Seats Alloys Power Windows Power locks Tilt wheel Air Conditioning CD player Airbag: driver Key less entry Airbag: passenger

 

Call 519-578-8473 for more information or to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

