+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2012 Hyundai Sonata GL
**ALLOYS** **BLUETOOTH** Automatic Transmission
181,000km ONLY $5,995 plus HST and licensing! Certified!
VEHICLE OPTIONS: Power steering Heated Seats Alloys Power Windows Power locks Tilt wheel Air Conditioning CD player Airbag: driver Key less entry Airbag: passenger
Call 519-578-8473 for more information or to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2