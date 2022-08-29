Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Infiniti FX50

1,479,684 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2012 Infiniti FX50

2012 Infiniti FX50

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Infiniti FX50

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1664639071
  2. 1664639071
  3. 1664639071
  4. 1664639070
  5. 1664639071
  6. 1664639070
  7. 1664639070
  8. 1664639071
  9. 1664639071
  10. 1664639069
  11. 1664639071
  12. 1664639070
  13. 1664639068
  14. 1664639070
  15. 1664639071
  16. 1664639070
  17. 1664639070
  18. 1664639070
  19. 1664639070
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,479,684KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9116788
  • VIN: JN8BS1MW5CM180195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,479,684 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 149,089 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo EX w/...
 125,881 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 199,459 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory