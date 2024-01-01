$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti G37
X Premium AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2411550
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW CLEAN G37X Coupe! Accident Free, Excellent Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Button Strart, Dual Climate Control, Power Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, HID Lights, Premium Mats
Vehicle Features
