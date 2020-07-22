Menu
2012 Jeep Patriot

77,620 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,620KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5616135
  Stock #: 6917
  VIN: 1C4NJPAB7CD500469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Local New Car Trade-In. NORTH Edition with Sport Package featuring heated cloth front seats, factory remote start, power sunroof, alloy wheels and more ... Excellent condition inside & out. Serviced at the Chrysler Dealers as per the Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

 

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometer vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

 

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

