$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Arctic
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Arctic
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Blue Winter Chill
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare ARCTIC Edition only available for the 2012 model year. Limited production of these JEEPS exterior include; a body-color hardtop and fender flares, "Arctic" badges on the front fenders, a "Yeti Footprint" decal over part of the driver's-side front fender flare and hood, and Mopar® black fuel-filler door, black 17-inch wheels. The interior is decked out for cold-weather duty with heated black cloth seats with contrasting orange stitching and piping. The same stitching adorns the leather steering wheel, as well as the armrests and center-console lid. The vent rings and grab handle continue the contrasting theme, being finished in Polar White. Slush-ready floor mats and Arctic logos on the front seat backrests.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Frank Gies Auto Sales
Frank Gies Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-888-0800