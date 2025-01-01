Menu
Rare ARCTIC Edition only available for the 2012 model year. Limited production of these JEEPS exterior include; a body-color hardtop and fender flares, Arctic badges on the front fenders, a Yeti Footprint decal over part of the drivers-side front fender flare and hood, and Mopar® black fuel-filler door, black 17-inch wheels. The interior is decked out for cold-weather duty with heated black cloth seats with contrasting orange stitching and piping. The same stitching adorns the leather steering wheel, as well as the armrests and center-console lid. The vent rings and grab handle continue the contrasting theme, being finished in Polar White. Slush-ready floor mats and Arctic logos on the front seat backrests.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

2012 Jeep Wrangler

126,902 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler

Arctic

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Arctic

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,902KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG9CL156586

  • Exterior Colour Ice Blue Winter Chill
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,902 KM

Rare ARCTIC Edition only available for the 2012 model year. Limited production of these JEEPS exterior include; a body-color hardtop and fender flares, "Arctic" badges on the front fenders, a "Yeti Footprint" decal over part of the driver's-side front fender flare and hood, and Mopar® black fuel-filler door, black 17-inch wheels. The interior is decked out for cold-weather duty with heated black cloth seats with contrasting orange stitching and piping. The same stitching adorns the leather steering wheel, as well as the armrests and center-console lid. The vent rings and grab handle continue the contrasting theme, being finished in Polar White. Slush-ready floor mats and Arctic logos on the front seat backrests.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2012 Jeep Wrangler