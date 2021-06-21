2012 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 4 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7441487

7441487 Stock #: 7106

7106 VIN: 1C4AJWAG9CL271920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gecko Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 176,455 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Sport Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

