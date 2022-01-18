Menu
2012 Lexus CT 200h

112,000 KM

Details Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8144515
  • Stock #: 2201015
  • VIN: JTHKD5BHXC2122627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

