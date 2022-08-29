$9,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda CX-7
FWD 4dr GX
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
192,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: JM3ER2B57C0420026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD
