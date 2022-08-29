Menu
2012 Mazda CX-7

192,092 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

FWD 4dr GX

2012 Mazda CX-7

FWD 4dr GX

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_OneOwner

192,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9149830
  • Stock #: 420026
  • VIN: JM3ER2B57C0420026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

