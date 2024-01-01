Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

146,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V73C1686559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda3 GS with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Mazda MAZDA3