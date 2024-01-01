Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto <em>Ltd Avail</em> at Armo Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its spacious interior, youll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the heated seats and power features add a touch of luxury to your daily commute.</p><p>This MAZDA3 has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a comprehensive list of features, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system for peace of mind. With 178,600km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more miles of adventure. Plus, with a warranty available, you can rest assured that youre making a smart investment.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the MAZDA3s most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sporty Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the sleek and sporty design of the MAZDA3.</li><li><strong>Power and Performance:</strong> Enjoy the smooth and responsive ride of the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Winter Ready:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable during the winter months with heated seats, heated mirrors, and winter tires.</li><li><strong>Convenience Features:</strong> Make every trip easier with keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and cruise control.</li><li><strong>Peace of Mind:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you have a security system and a warranty available.</li></ul>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

178,600 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto *Ltd Avail*

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  1. 1727114086
  2. 1727114090
  3. 1727114093
  4. 1727114096
  5. 1727114100
  6. 1727114104
  7. 1727114107
  8. 1727114110
  9. 1727114113
  10. 1727114116
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
178,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L50C1512031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto Ltd Avail at Armo Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission for a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With its spacious interior, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the heated seats and power features add a touch of luxury to your daily commute.

This MAZDA3 has been well-maintained and comes equipped with a comprehensive list of features, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system for peace of mind. With 178,600km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more miles of adventure. Plus, with a warranty available, you can rest assured that you're making a smart investment.

Here are 5 of the MAZDA3's most sizzling features:

  • Sporty Styling: Turn heads with the sleek and sporty design of the MAZDA3.
  • Power and Performance: Enjoy the smooth and responsive ride of the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
  • Winter Ready: Stay safe and comfortable during the winter months with heated seats, heated mirrors, and winter tires.
  • Convenience Features: Make every trip easier with keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and cruise control.
  • Peace of Mind: Drive with confidence knowing you have a security system and a warranty available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto *Ltd Avail* for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto *Ltd Avail* 178,600 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Ford Focus 5DR HB SE 144,200 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2lt 158,550 KM SOLD

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3