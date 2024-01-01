$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX A/C | Power Windows | Power Locks Power Mirrors
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX A/C | Power Windows | Power Locks Power Mirrors
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1UF7C1579829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Great Conditon Mazda3 Sedan! Equipped with A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carimex
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control 146,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai IONIQ EV Limited NAVI | Infinity Sound | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 88,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Sunroof | NAVI | Backup Camera | Heated Steering | Heated Seats 96,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2012 Mazda MAZDA3