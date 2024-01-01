2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Great Conditon Mazda3 Sedan! Equipped with A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

160,000 KM

GX A/C | Power Windows | Power Locks Power Mirrors

12051334

GX A/C | Power Windows | Power Locks Power Mirrors

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
160,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1UF7C1579829

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Conditon Mazda3 Sedan! Equipped with A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Local Delivery

Email Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Call Dealer

1-888-741-7487

