2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY Sunroof | Heated Seats | ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
136,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V77C1580356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Two Owners, Accident Free Mazda3 GS SKY! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
