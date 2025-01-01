Menu
Great Condition, Two Owners, Accident Free Mazda3 GS SKY! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

136,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Sunroof | Heated Seats | ACCIDENT FREE

12566099

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Sunroof | Heated Seats | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V77C1580356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Two Owners, Accident Free Mazda3 GS SKY! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, A/C, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2012 Mazda MAZDA3