2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Side Air Bags

Power Brakes

Driver Air Bags

Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

