2012 Mazda MAZDA3

145,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2012 Mazda 3

5 Speed Manual Transmission
145,000km


ONLY $5,495 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

