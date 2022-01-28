Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

90,594 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8264316
  2. 8264316
  3. 8264316
  4. 8264316
  5. 8264316
  6. 8264316
  7. 8264316
  8. 8264316
  9. 8264316
  10. 8264316
  11. 8264316
  12. 8264316
  13. 8264316
  14. 8264316
  15. 8264316
  16. 8264316
  17. 8264316
  18. 8264316
  19. 8264316
  20. 8264316
  21. 8264316
  22. 8264316
  23. 8264316
  24. 8264316
  25. 8264316
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8264316
  • Stock #: 526927
  • VIN: JM1BL1W50C1526927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 526927
  • Mileage 90,594 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 boasts a 2.5 L engine powering this automatic transmission. Features include- air conditioning, cruise control , keyless entry, sunroof/moonroof, alloy wheels and much more. Visit Us Today! Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at CANADA CARS located at 81 bridgeport road east, waterloo or call at 5195882734 for inquiries. You can also email at contactcanadacars@gmail.com. We help with FINANCING! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available 30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED on safetied items .FULL SAFETY- Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 192,444 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Acura ILX
 64,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 178,293 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory