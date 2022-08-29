$6,900+ tax & licensing
519-746-4120
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9200332
- Stock #: U9950A
- VIN: JM1BL1V7XC1603869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9950A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control. This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Sporty exhaust outlet garnish, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/(2) retractable key fobs, trunk release, Rear window defroster. This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $10,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. Visit Us Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a dependable Mazda3 today!
Vehicle Features
