2012 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9200332
  2. 9200332
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9200332
  • Stock #: U9950A
  • VIN: JM1BL1V7XC1603869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9950A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, air bags, Trunk/cargo light, Traction control. This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Temporary spare tire, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Sporty exhaust outlet garnish, Speed sensing pwr door locks, Silver IP decoration panel, Silver finish on inner door handle, Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry w/(2) retractable key fobs, trunk release, Rear window defroster. This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $10,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. Visit Us Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a dependable Mazda3 today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

