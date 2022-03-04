Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

168,000 KM

Details Features

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8641094
  • Stock #: 2205221
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL1C0122223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
5 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

