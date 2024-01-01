Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport road east<br />Waterloo, Ontario<br />N2N 3P7<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2012 Nissan Versa SL<br />***147,000km***<br /><br /><br /><br />ONLY $7,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Alloys<br />Cruise Control<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2012 Nissan Versa

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

  1. 1706128520
  2. 1706128520
  3. 1706128519
  4. 1706128518
  5. 1706128520
  6. 1706128520
  7. 1706128521
  8. 1706128521
  9. 1706128520
  10. 1706128520
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CN7AP2CL823719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport road east
Waterloo, Ontario
N2N 3P7
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2012 Nissan Versa SL
***147,000km***



ONLY $7,995 plus HST and licensing!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Alloys
Cruise Control
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dial A Tire

Used 2012 Nissan Versa SL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Nissan Versa SL 147,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE 142,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE 154,000 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Email Dial A Tire

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-8473

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa