2012 RAM 1500

185,000 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8463609
  • Stock #: 5764
  • VIN: 1c6rd7ft0cs190890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice shape, clean interior. Selling cert $16,495+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

