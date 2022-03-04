$16,495+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
ST
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8463609
- Stock #: 5764
- VIN: 1c6rd7ft0cs190890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice shape, clean interior. Selling cert $16,495+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
