2012 Subaru Impreza

169,059 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

519-885-2500

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB CVT 2.0i w/Limited Pkg

2012 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB CVT 2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Location

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8415210
  Stock #: 206970
  VIN: JF1GPAH65CH206970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 206970
  • Mileage 169,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

