2012 Toyota Corolla

212,800 KM

Details Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

2012 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

212,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8674115
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7CC806842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

