2012 Toyota RAV4

123,000 KM

Details Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167315
  • Stock #: 2306225
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV0CW119413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

