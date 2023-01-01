$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2012 Toyota RAV4
2012 Toyota RAV4
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10167315
- Stock #: 2306225
- VIN: 2T3ZF4DV0CW119413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2