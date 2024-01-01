$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota RAV4
V6 | 4WD | Tow Hitch | Bluetooth
2012 Toyota RAV4
V6 | 4WD | Tow Hitch | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BK4DV7CW065900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Great Condition V6 RAV4 4WD!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
tinted windows
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carimex
2018 Honda Civic LX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Andriod Auto 46,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control 130,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT DVD | Backup Camera | Leather Trimmed Seats 101,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2012 Toyota RAV4