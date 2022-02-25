Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

65,000 KM

Details Features

$18,470

+ tax & licensing
$18,470

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

LOW KMs | ONLY 65K | 4x4 | Clean SUV

2012 Toyota RAV4

LOW KMs | ONLY 65K | 4x4 | Clean SUV

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$18,470

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8379516
  Stock #: 2203106
  VIN: 2T3BF4DV4CW199056

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

