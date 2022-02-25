Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Venza

158,541 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Venza

2012 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8445651
  2. 8445651
  3. 8445651
  4. 8445651
  5. 8445651
  6. 8445651
  7. 8445651
  8. 8445651
  9. 8445651
  10. 8445651
  11. 8445651
  12. 8445651
  13. 8445651
  14. 8445651
  15. 8445651
  16. 8445651
  17. 8445651
  18. 8445651
  19. 8445651
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445651
  • Stock #: 048834
  • VIN: 4T3ZK3BBXCU048834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 127,119 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio
 136,804 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 178,721 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory