2012 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Sedan Trendline

Sedan Trendline

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9171652
  Stock #: U9895A
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ3CM388306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Manual transmission. Tinted green glass, Rear window defroster, RCD 310 AM/FM stereo w/single-disc CD player -inc: MP3 readability, (4) speakers, aux input. This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Features the Following Options Pwr windows, Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes, Pwr door locks, Pollen filter, Outside temp display, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH), Lockable glove box, Lighting -inc: front/rear dome lights, cargo light, Intermittent windshield wipers, Independent multi-link rear suspension. Stop By Today For a must-own Volkswagen Jetta Sedan come see us at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Steel Wheels
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-XXXX

519-746-4120

