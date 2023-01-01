$5,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
182,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9638833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2