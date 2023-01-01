Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

182,500 KM

Details Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

182,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9638833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

