Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

65,000 KM

Details Features

$16,470

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,470

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 TSI Comfortline

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 8373750
  2. 8373750
Contact Seller

$16,470

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8373750
  • Stock #: 2203083
  • VIN: WVGAV7AX5CW534991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2015 Honda Civic Si ...
 10,000 KM
$21,997 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,500 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Tigu...
 65,000 KM
$16,470 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory