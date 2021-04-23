Menu
2012 Volvo S60

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2012 Volvo S60

2012 Volvo S60

T6 LOW KMs | NO Accidents

2012 Volvo S60

T6 LOW KMs | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6988202
  • Stock #: 2104093
  • VIN: YV1902FHXC2134873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2104093
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

