2012 Volvo XC60

18,900 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

T6 R-Design

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

18,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8465067
  • Stock #: 2204133
  • VIN: YV4902DZ3C2340759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2204133
  • Mileage 18,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car, two sets of tires, no smoke odour, runs great

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

