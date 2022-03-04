$18,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2012 Volvo XC60
2012 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
18,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8465067
- Stock #: 2204133
- VIN: YV4902DZ3C2340759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2204133
- Mileage 18,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean car, two sets of tires, no smoke odour, runs great
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2