2013 Acura TL

198,578 KM

Details Description Features

$15,462

+ tax & licensing
$15,462

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2013 Acura TL

2013 Acura TL

TECH PKG | SUNROOF | NAV

2013 Acura TL

TECH PKG | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$15,462

+ taxes & licensing

198,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8517182
  • Stock #: Z8064A
  • VIN: 19UUA8F57DA800313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z8064A
  • Mileage 198,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-XXXX

519-884-5888

