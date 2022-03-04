$15,462+ tax & licensing
$15,462
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Acura TL
TECH PKG | SUNROOF | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
198,578KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8517182
- Stock #: Z8064A
- VIN: 19UUA8F57DA800313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
