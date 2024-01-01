Menu
Great Condition Acura TSX! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2013 Acura TSX

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Acura TSX

Premium Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

2013 Acura TSX

Premium Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
133,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JH4CU2F52DC800091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2407313
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Acura TSX! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

2013 Acura TSX Premium Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
2013 Acura TSX Premium Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 133,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
