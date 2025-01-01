Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MUST BE SEEN. As clean as you will find one. Come in and see for yourself, seeing is believing. Hard to find with ONLY 67,601 KMS, 6 passenger seating Rear wheel drive with a 4.8 V8 Engine. Features; center console, remote entry, power group, cruise control, trailer hitch, soft tonneau cover and much more. See photos of the underside. Its truck season, this one will not last long.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates)</p><p> </p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,601 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT

Watch This Vehicle
13327466

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5" LT

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1765919246
  2. 1765919243
  3. 1765919245
  4. 1765919246
  5. 1765919245
  6. 1765919245
  7. 1765919242
  8. 1765919246
  9. 1765919236
  10. 1765919245
  11. 1765919240
  12. 1765919246
  13. 1765919239
  14. 1765919239
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,601KM
VIN 1GCRCSEA2DZ362411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,601 KM

Vehicle Description

MUST BE SEEN. As clean as you will find one. Come in and see for yourself, seeing is believing. Hard to find with ONLY 67,601 KMS, 6 passenger seating Rear wheel drive with a 4.8 V8 Engine. Features; center console, remote entry, power group, cruise control, trailer hitch, soft tonneau cover and much more. See photos of the underside. It's truck season, this one will not last long.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates)

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2009 Chevrolet Malibu LS 116,994 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD 146,993 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R LINE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R LINE 74,682 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500