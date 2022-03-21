Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 200

192,851 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8940694
  2. 8940694
  3. 8940694
  4. 8940694
  5. 8940694
  6. 8940694
  7. 8940694
  8. 8940694
  9. 8940694
  10. 8940694
  11. 8940694
  12. 8940694
  13. 8940694
  14. 8940694
  15. 8940694
  16. 8940694
  17. 8940694
  18. 8940694
  19. 8940694
  20. 8940694
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,851KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940694
  • Stock #: 668284
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB6DN668284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 668284
  • Mileage 192,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2014 Ford Escape 4WD...
 186,865 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 106,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Crossf...
 100,154 KM
$11,925 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory