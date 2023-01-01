Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1696089740
  2. 1696089749
  3. 1696089757
  4. 1696089765
  5. 1696089772
  6. 1696089781
  7. 1696089788
  8. 1696089797
  9. 1696089805
  10. 1696089811
  11. 1696089818
  12. 1696089824
  13. 1696089831
  14. 1696089840
  15. 1696089847
  16. 1696089861
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492356
  • Stock #: 5885
  • VIN: 2c4rc1bgxdr707651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives well, little rust and cracked windshield.  Selling as is $5,500+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

2004 Toyota Camry
314,500 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris LE
 192,000 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2006 Cadillac SRX Base
 180,000 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory