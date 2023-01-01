Menu
2013 Dodge Durango

173,790 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2013 Dodge Durango

2013 Dodge Durango

CREW AWD

2013 Dodge Durango

CREW AWD

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

173,790KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9829970
  • Stock #: EB0679
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG8DC530679

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,790 KM

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

