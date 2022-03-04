Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,000 KM

Details Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

SE/SXT 1-Owner | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587805
  • Stock #: 2204180
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR665909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

