$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kraemer Automotive
519-888-9232
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788388
- Stock #: 5757
- VIN: 2c4rdgbg9dr500121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice clean van, selling cert $9,995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kraemer Automotive
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5