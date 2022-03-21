Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

171,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8788388
  • Stock #: 5757
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg9dr500121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean van, selling cert $9,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

