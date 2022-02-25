Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

94,000 KM

Details Features

$17,997

+ tax & licensing
$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | 7 Passenger | DVD Player | Leather

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD | 7 Passenger | DVD Player | Leather

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8287542
  • Stock #: 2202079
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG2DT650987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

