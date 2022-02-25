$17,997+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD | 7 Passenger | DVD Player | Leather
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8287542
- Stock #: 2202079
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG2DT650987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2