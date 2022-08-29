Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

171,862 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9283105
  Stock #: 641994
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG0DT641994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 641994
  • Mileage 171,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

