Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERIFIED </p><p>CAR FAX CLEAN</p><p>ONE OWNER</p>

2013 Ford Escape

129,800 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1724082797
  2. 1724082802
  3. 1724082807
  4. 1724082813
  5. 1724082817
  6. 1724082823
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX2DUC65260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CERIFIED 

CAR FAX CLEAN

ONE OWNER

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2022 Honda Civic Touring CVT ONLY 15400KMS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Honda Civic Touring CVT ONLY 15400KMS 15,400 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30TH ANNIVERSARY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30TH ANNIVERSARY 209,300 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla UPGRADE SE ONLY 50600KMS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla UPGRADE SE ONLY 50600KMS 50,600 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape