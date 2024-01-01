$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford Escape
SE
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,800KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0GX2DUC65260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERIFIED
CAR FAX CLEAN
ONE OWNER
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
2022 Honda Civic Touring CVT ONLY 15400KMS 15,400 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30TH ANNIVERSARY 209,300 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla UPGRADE SE ONLY 50600KMS 50,600 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mat's Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-745-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2013 Ford Escape