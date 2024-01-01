$7,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
2013 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0H97DUA43586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,800 KM
Vehicle Description
heated seats - driver and passenger
panorama roof
leather
satellite radio
memory seat
CERTIFED
CARFAX CLEAN
sunroof
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
