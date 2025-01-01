Menu
<p>Good shape, low kms, selling cert $6,995+HST</p><p>Kraemer Automotive 519-888-9232</p>

2013 Ford Escape

162,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SE

12128961

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1fmcu0g98dua11991

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Good shape, low kms, selling cert $6,995+HST

Kraemer Automotive 519-888-9232

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2013 Ford Escape