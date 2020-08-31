Menu
2013 Ford Escape

157,314 KM

Details

$11,792

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

4WD 4dr SEL | Navi | Leather | Heated Seats

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

157,314KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5716059
  • Stock #: X9071B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H97DUB41361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navi, Heated Seats, AWD, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Blind Spot, Remote Start, Parking Sensors, Power Windows, Power Locks, A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

