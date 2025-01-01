Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Ford Expedition

252,300 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Expedition

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12562535

2013 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1748093950
  2. 1748093946
  3. 1748093948
  4. 1748093951
  5. 1748093950
  6. 1748093945
  7. 1748093949
  8. 1748093944
  9. 1748093948
  10. 1748093947
  11. 1748093943
  12. 1748093946
  13. 1748093942
  14. 1748093947
  15. 1748093946
  16. 1748093951
  17. 1748093949
  18. 1748093951
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
252,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJK2A56DEF53776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 252,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2013 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Ford Expedition Limited 252,300 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE Sunroof back up camera extra winter tires with rims for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE Sunroof back up camera extra winter tires with rims 125,163 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT REAR AIR CONDITION STOWANDGO for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew SXT REAR AIR CONDITION STOWANDGO 208,780 KM SOLD

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2013 Ford Expedition