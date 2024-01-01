$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XL
2013 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftmf1cmxdkf62180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare regular cab short box. Nice shape, selling cert $9995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
2013 Ford F-150