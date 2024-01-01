Menu
<p>Rare regular cab short box. Nice shape, selling cert $9995+HST+LIC</p>

2013 Ford F-150

189,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

XL

2013 Ford F-150 XL

XL

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftmf1cmxdkf62180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare regular cab short box. Nice shape, selling cert $9995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-888-9232

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2013 Ford F-150