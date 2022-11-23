Menu
2013 Ford F-150

311,110 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

2013 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

311,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF7DFC99093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 311,110 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
