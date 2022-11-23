2013 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 9378502

9378502 VIN: 1FTFX1EF7DFC99093

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 311,110 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

